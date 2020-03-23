Morgan Wallen playing Facebook, Instagram live concert tonight

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Academy of Country Music’s Male Artist of the Year is bringing some entertainment straight to your home tonight.

Morgan Wallen announced yesterday he is hosting a Facebook and Instagram live concert while so many are in isolation from the coronavirus.

Wallen, known for his hit songs “Whiskey Glasses,” “This Bar,” and “Heartless,” said on Facebook that he’s going live to “hang, talk w y’all, and play some songs,” including an unreleased track.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. EST. The event is free on both platforms.

