Morristown Mayor: Hamblen County is now in Red Zone per White House COVID-19 Task Force

Coronavirus

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday afternoon, Mayor Gary Chesney posted to Facebook saying that, according to the White House COVID-19 Task Force, Hamblen County is now in the Red Zone.

Chesney reports that deaths have increased to 48 in the county, which is up by 27 from a month ago.

Positive tests have increased by 43, which he says might be the largest single day jump in the county, and that the county now has 208 active cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



