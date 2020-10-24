HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday afternoon, Mayor Gary Chesney posted to Facebook saying that, according to the White House COVID-19 Task Force, Hamblen County is now in the Red Zone.
Chesney reports that deaths have increased to 48 in the county, which is up by 27 from a month ago.
Positive tests have increased by 43, which he says might be the largest single day jump in the county, and that the county now has 208 active cases.
LATEST STORIES
- Morristown Mayor: Hamblen County is now in Red Zone per White House COVID-19 Task Force
- Days away: We’re counting down to daylight saving and extra sleep
- Nashville mom, stepson charged in killing of 14-year-old boy with autism
- Storybook for the next Vols fan
- ‘I feel fantastic’: Arnold Schwarzenegger undergoes heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic