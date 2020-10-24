Morristown Mayor: Hamblen County is now in Red Zone per White House COVID-19 Task Force

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Saturday afternoon, Mayor Gary Chesney posted to Facebook saying that, according to the White House COVID-19 Task Force, Hamblen County is now in the Red Zone.

Chesney reports that deaths have increased to 48 in the county, which is up by 27 from a month ago.

Positive tests have increased by 43, which he says might be the largest single day jump in the county, and that the county now has 208 active cases.

