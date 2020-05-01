MURFREESBORO, Tenn.(WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University will resume in person, on-campus classes in the fall.
According to reports, university president, Sidney McPhee announced Thursday that will move forward with its COVID-19 preparations with a goal of resuming on-campus, in-person classes, and operations in August for the Fall 2020 semester.
“The task before me as president … is to chart a course that will allow us to welcome our new incoming freshman class, transfers and returning students, as well as faculty and staff, to a safe and healthy campus for the new academic year,” McPhee said in a note to the university community on the day after classes concluded for the Spring 2020 semester.
He added, “Please know that our actions ultimately will be guided by the advice and recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health officials concerning the coronavirus.”
The university plans to take all safety precautions ahead of the fall term.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Jobless fret as rent comes due again amid virus outbreak
- MTSU will resume on-campus classes in the fall with COVID-19 preparations
- Athens nursing home says 17 more employees have tested positive for coronavirus
- Coronavirus: Knoxville retail stores prep for reopening day after weeks of closure
- Disney creates character face masks, donates proceeds to charity
- Beloved teacher dies of coronavirus after she was twice denied testing, family says
- Douglas-Cherokee expands program for senior meals
- Nashville-based company prepares to submit total antibody test for FDA approval
- Tennessee governor, President Trump announce new measures to combat coronavirus in nursing homes
- Whole Foods to give free masks to all customers
- TN Tourism: Pigeon Forge reopening, but no quick fix
- Losses mount from 6-week park closure