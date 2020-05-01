MTSU will resume on-campus classes in the fall with COVID-19 preparations

Closings
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.(WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State University will resume in person, on-campus classes in the fall.

According to reports, university president, Sidney McPhee announced Thursday that will move forward with its COVID-19 preparations with a goal of resuming on-campus, in-person classes, and operations in August for the Fall 2020 semester.

“The task before me as president … is to chart a course that will allow us to welcome our new incoming freshman class, transfers and returning students, as well as faculty and staff, to a safe and healthy campus for the new academic year,” McPhee said in a note to the university community on the day after classes concluded for the Spring 2020 semester.

He added, “Please know that our actions ultimately will be guided by the advice and recommendations of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health officials concerning the coronavirus.”

The university plans to take all safety precautions ahead of the fall term.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

