Multiple East Tennessee hospitals provide update on efforts to administer COVID-19 vaccines

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Multiple East Tennessee hospitals have provided an update to WATE 6 On Your Side on their efforts to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.

Blount Memorial Hospital vaccination update

More than 500 people scheduled COVID-19 vaccine appointments in Blount County, through Blount Memorial Hospital, this week.

Those eligible for this round of vaccinations must be Blount County residents and patients of Blount Memorial Physicians Group who are 75-years-old, and older. These patients were required to show photo ID as proof of residence and they must also show proof of their health provider.

The appointments are fully booked and no longer available, according to a Blount Memorial Hospital spokesperson.

On Wednesday, 504 appointments were available and were put on the “pending dose availability” list, based on the number of exact doses extracted from the vials.

“We anticipate that there are approximately 700 vaccines remaining for the community members who qualified, but an exact number can’t be reached until the end of the day Thursday. We won’t know if the vials again included additional doses, which would allow for more than five vaccines per vial,” said Josh West, a Blount Memorial Hospital Spokesperson in a statement to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Tennova Healthcare vaccination update

By early next week, the staff at Tennova, in Knoxville, Powell, Jefferson City, LaFollette, and Newport, who requested the COVID-19 vaccine will have their first dose.

Tennova, as of Wednesday, received an initial allotment of 2,925 doses of Pfizer and 450 doses of Moderna to vaccinate the staff.

“We will continue to follow Tennessee’s distribution guidelines.” Ann Metz, Tennova Spokesperson

East Tennessee Children’s Hospital vaccination update

More than 1,500 staff and providers at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, so far.

Vaccinations will continue through Monday, January 4th.

A spokesperson for ETCH told WATE 6 On Your Side: “We are following the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccination plan.”

Knox County Health Dept. vaccination update

Officials with the Knox County Health Department, in coordination with the Tennessee Department of Health, said Wednesday they will adopt an age-based COVID-19 vaccination strategy along with the original priority phases for administration.

The health department will offer a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Saturday, January 2, to those who meet the Phase 1a1/Phase 1a2 criteria or 75 years and older.

KCHD reports the clinic will take place at the Knoxville Expo Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until vaccine supplies last.