NCAA announces only essential staff and limited family attendance for upcoming championship events

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WATE) – NCAA President Mark Emmert has decided to “…conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The NCAA tweeting out President Emmert’s statement Wednesday afternoon.

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

The NCAA says that this is in the best interest of public health, including coaches, administrators, fans and student-athletes.

(NCAA)

Wednesday night’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament games will continue as regularly scheduled

The Southeastern Conference says they’re aware of the statement released by the NCAA; Wednesday night’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament games will continue as regularly scheduled.

They’re evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament.