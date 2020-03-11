NCAA announces only essential staff and limited family attendance for upcoming championship events

(WATE) – NCAA President Mark Emmert has decided to “…conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”
The NCAA tweeting out President Emmert’s statement Wednesday afternoon.
The NCAA says that this is in the best interest of public health, including coaches, administrators, fans and student-athletes.
Wednesday night’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament games will continue as regularly scheduled
The Southeastern Conference says they’re aware of the statement released by the NCAA; Wednesday night’s SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament games will continue as regularly scheduled.
They’re evaluating plans for the remainder of the tournament.