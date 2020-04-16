Nearly 75,000 new weekly unemployment claims filed in Tennessee, over 300k in 4-week period

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Nearly 75,000 new unemployment claims were made in Tennessee last week, with East Tennessee accounting for the second-highest number of new claimants.

74,772 new unemployment claims were made in Tennessee during the week ending on April 11. The previous week’s number was 116,141 and the week before that was 94,096.

16,669 new claims were made in East Tennessee, second-most only to the 34,643 new claims made in Northern Middle Tennessee.

There have now been over 324,000 unemployment claims made in Tennessee over a 4-week period.

Related: