New data released on long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 in TN

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The governor’s office released new info on Wednesday regarding the impact the coronavirus has had in several of the state’s long-term care facilities, along with a plan to prevent further cases and alleviate clusters in those facilities.

Starting Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health will report the number of confirmed cases and COVID-19 related fatalities in all long-term care facilities across the state.

The Tennessee Department of Health will be updating its website every Friday at 2 p.m. (CT) / 3 p.m. (ET) with this data.

“This data and report give a clear picture on the risks that the virus poses to long-term care facilities and the aggressive actions the state and has taken and will continue to take to protect residents and staff.

We take our duties to protect both public health and patient privacy very seriously. Based upon the current development of the COVID-19 situation in Tennessee, the Department has determined that releasing this data is in the public health interest. Unified-Command stands at the ready to assist long-term care facilities in mitigating outbreaks amongst residents and staff.”

Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey

TN Dept. of Health’s Action Plan for Long-Term Care Facilities

The action plan includes:

  • Immediate notification of public health department of a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases in residents or staff;
  • Immediate facility notification of residents and their representatives of suspected or confirmed COVID-19 cases inside the facility;
  • Robust and swift information gathering by Department staff in concert with the facility to determine:
    • Personal protective equipment and environmental cleaning needs;
    • The need for targeted or widespread testing of residents and staff;
    • Whether positive residents can cohort within the facility or must be relocated to hospitals for greater medical care
  • Ongoing investigation and contact tracing by Department staff, facility cleaning, and daily situation updates with the facility to ensure the facility is safe for residents and staff.

For the full details of the state’s action plan:

Unified-Command Group Media Primer on COVID-19 Surveillance, Mitigation, and Resolution in Tennessee’s Long Term Care FacilitiesDownload

TN Dept. of Health breaks down the numbers as of April 22 in long term care facilities

“As of 2:00 p.m. CDT Wednesday, April 22, there are 375 total confirmed cases and 37 confirmed fatalities among residents and staff across 22 long-term care facilities in Tennessee.”

A breakdown of cases and fatalities per facility can be found below:

Facility NameFacility CityFacility CountyNumber of Confirmed CasesNumber of Deaths
Bells Nursing and Rehabilitation CenterBellsCrockett60
AHC CumberlandNashvilleDavidson40
Nashville Community Care & Rehabilitation at BordeauxNashvilleDavidson250
Trevecca Center for Rehabilitation and Healing LLCNashvilleDavidson60
Williamsburg VillasKnoxvilleKnox41
The White House Assisted LivingLafayetteMacon52
AHC Forest CoveJacksonMadison30
Signature HealthCARE of Putnam CountyCookevillePutnam513
TN DEPT. OF HEALTH

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

