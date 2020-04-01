Closings
Newborn baby in Connecticut dies from COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus

by: Nancy Asiamah

Posted: / Updated:

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, right, speaks to the media as Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz, left, looks on, during a visit to Protein Sciences, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in Meriden, Conn. The biotech company is currently researching a vaccine for COVID-19. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – A newborn baby from the Hartford, Conn. area who tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away, the state governor’s office said Wednesday. 

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont confirmed the first pediatric fatality in his state linked to the virus in a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The newborn was 6 weeks old and was brought to an area hospital last week unresponsive. Testing on Tuesday night confirmed the baby was COVID-19 positive. 

Gov. Lamont said newborn could not be revived. 

This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believe this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relating to COVID-19. 

This is a virus that attacks our most fragile without mercy. This also stresses the importance of staying home and limiting exposure to other people. Your life and the lives of others could literally depend on it. Our prayers are with the family at this difficult time. 

Ned Lamont, Governor of Connecticut

 

