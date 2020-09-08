Northview Primary School cancels in-person classes Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases & substitute teacher shortage

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Northview Primary School has canceled all in-person classes for Tuesday due to multiple new COVID-19 cases and a shortage of substitute teachers according to Instructional Supervisor for Secondary Schools in Sevier County, Tony Stinnet.

“We know this is late notice, but we are trying to remain cautious and take proper steps to protect both students and faculty members.”

Tony Stinnet

Stinnet adds that the school system hopes to gain and share further information about the schedule for the rest of the week to all parents/guardians by no later than Tuesday afternoon.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter