Northview Primary School cancels in-person classes Tuesday due to COVID-19 cases & substitute teacher shortage

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Northview Primary School has canceled all in-person classes for Tuesday due to multiple new COVID-19 cases and a shortage of substitute teachers according to Instructional Supervisor for Secondary Schools in Sevier County, Tony Stinnet.

“We know this is late notice, but we are trying to remain cautious and take proper steps to protect both students and faculty members.” Tony Stinnet

Stinnet adds that the school system hopes to gain and share further information about the schedule for the rest of the week to all parents/guardians by no later than Tuesday afternoon.