November death toll ties July record as 2 more people die from COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knox County COVID-19 death toll for November has tied that of July, when 35 people died of the virus.

With 11 days remaining in the month, November will likely surpass that total to become the deadliest month in the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Knox County Health Department reported two new deaths, making 12 reported within the past four days.

KCHD has reported 140 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic hit Knox County in March, 131 of those have happened since July 2.

November: 35 deaths

October: 21 deaths

September: 26 deaths

August: 19 deaths

July: 35 deaths

The health department reported more people are contracting the virus, as well. Cases rose by 233 in a single day.

Wednesday broke an alarming trend after a record number of new daily cases were reported on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

There are 83 Knox County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, eight fewer than the record high of 91 reported Nov. 18.

The inactive case count grew by 167 for a total of 14,888 in the county.

As of Sept. 4, KCHD reports “inactive” cases instead of “recovered” cases. Inactive cases include those who are 14 days or more beyond their illness onset date or, for asymptomatic cases, their specimen collection date. This is in alignment with the Tennessee Department of Health.

Of the 16,388 total confirmed Knox County cases reported since the pandemic began, 540 of them have resulted in hospitalization. There are 910 probable cases listed on the Health Department dashboard.

Knox County Health Department COVID-19 testing will not held today as the department is conducting two flu vaccine clinics. The first is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park. The second is from 3-6 p.m. at Iglesia Caminando con Jesus, at 4508 Millertown Pike.

COVID-19 testing will resume at 9 a.m. Friday at 140 Dameron Ave. Testing is free of charge.

KCHD updates its numbers daily at 11 a.m. Visit covid.knoxcountytn.gov for more information. Press briefings by the Knox County Health Department are on Tuesday and Thursday. Briefings begin at 12:30 p.m.