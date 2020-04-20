Oak Ridge meal distribution volunteer tests positive for COVID-19; meals on pause at two sites

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge officials confirmed Monday that a volunteer at one of the meal distribution sites had tested positive for COVID-19 and meals were on pause at two of the sites as a result.

The volunteer, a school staff member, tested positive for COVID-19, had helped out at the sites last week according to a release sent out by Oak Ridge Schools superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers.

Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge Schools Preschool buildings will be closed for the rest of the week for deep cleanings and will reopen on Monday, April 27.

Those who had received meals at those two sites are recommended to go instead to Robertsville Middle School and Glenwood Elementary School.

Below is the letter sent out to Oak Ridge Schools families: