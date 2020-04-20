Breaking News
7,238 cases of coronavirus and 152 deaths in state – Tennessee Department of Health
Oak Ridge meal distribution volunteer tests positive for COVID-19; meals on pause at two sites

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge officials confirmed Monday that a volunteer at one of the meal distribution sites had tested positive for COVID-19 and meals were on pause at two of the sites as a result.

The volunteer, a school staff member, tested positive for COVID-19, had helped out at the sites last week according to a release sent out by Oak Ridge Schools superintendent Dr. Bruce Borchers.

Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge Schools Preschool buildings will be closed for the rest of the week for deep cleanings and will reopen on Monday, April 27.

Those who had received meals at those two sites are recommended to go instead to Robertsville Middle School and Glenwood Elementary School.

Below is the letter sent out to Oak Ridge Schools families:

“Dear Oak Ridge Family,

It is our hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe. I’m calling to let you know that we recently learned that a staff member, who was volunteering with our food distribution sites last week, has tested positive for COVID-19. 

As a result of this information, the Oak Ridge High School and Oak Ridge Schools Preschool buildings will be closed for the remainder of this week. If you have been receiving meals at Oak Ridge High School, we recommend going to Robertsville Middle School to pick up meals. If you have been receiving meals at Oak Ridge Schools Preschool, we recommend going to Glenwood Elementary School to pick up meals.

We also want to assure you that our building maintenance staff will thoroughly clean the two buildings so that they will re-open for food distribution on Monday, April 27th. Experts advise that the COVID-19 virus survives on surfaces for fewer than 5 days. 

Finally, Governor Lee stated in his Stay at Home Order that he has “updated his previous executive order to clearly require that Tennesseans stay at home unless they are carrying out essential activities.”

Again, it is our hope that you and your loved ones are healthy and safe.

Thank you.

Dr. Borchers”

Dr. Bruce Borchers, superintendent, Oak Ridge Schools

 

