Order extends state of emergency declaration, adds additional measures to help stop COVID-19 spread

Coronavirus

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee signed Executive Order Nos. 36 and 37, extending the state of emergency declaration from May 18, to June 30, to extend certain provisions facilitating the continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lee spoke about Executive Order 36, which suspends provisions of certain statutes and rules while adding additional measures to help in the treatment and contamination of COVID-19, during his statewide briefing on May 12.

“It really is a continuation of previous efforts to help Tennesseans in the midst of a life that includes and should include social distancing.”

Order 36 includes maintaining extended deadlines, including motor vehicle registrations and handgun carry permit deadlines, including extending enhanced handgun carry permits through November 15, 2020. It also suspends inspection requirements which Lee says is in an effort to avoid unnecessary person to person contact.

“Tennessee consumers, because of this executive order, will continue to have supply chain and price gouging protections,” said Lee.

It also gives the ability to get 90-day prescriptions on some certain medications. It also allows all licensed healthcare providers the ability to practice telemedicine. Out-of-state health care providers are also able to practice in Tennessee, under certain guidelines.

Executive Order 36 also allows testing necessary for the diagnosis, treatment, and containment of COVID-19 to occur at more medical facilities.

“We’ve worked to minimize the regulatory burden on Tennessee and through that process, that’s what this executive order will do was continue to lift those burdens through the next several weeks.”

You can read the full order here.

