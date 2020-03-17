ORNL Credit Union offering loan program for those impacted by COVID-19

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — ORNL Federal Credit Union has created a loan program to assist members who have been negatively impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The Pandemic State of Emergency Assistance Loan Program offers impacted members the opportunity to apply for an unsecured loan at 0% interest for the first six months and 3% fixed interest for the remainder of the term.
The program is available to ORNL FCU members who meet specific qualifications. It offers a maximum term of 48 months, members can take up to 90 days to make their first payment, and the limit is based on the impacted member’s income.
“We anticipate many members could be impacted by the pandemic state of emergency and we want to be prepared to help them in their time of need,” President and CEO of ORNL FCU Colin Anderson said. “Our goal is to make sure our members and their families are taken care of during this uncertain time.”
Members can also stop by any ORNL FCU branch or call the credit union at 865-688-9555 or 800-676-5328 for more information.
