ORNL, UT developing a ‘COVID-19 whistle’ to make screening for virus easier

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Oak Ridge National Labs and University of Tennessee’s Health Service Center are working together to develop a whistle-like device to make COVID-19 screening easy to do at home.

The device captures aerosols from your breath instead of the harsh nasal swab test.

“I think anybody who’s experienced the nasal swab knows that’s something that’s pretty hard to do to yourself at home. It would be something that would be nearly impossible to get your 8-year-old to submit to. So, we wanted a technology that really anybody could use at home.” Scott Retterer – ORNL

This device doesn’t tell you if you have the virus; after you use the whistle you’d have to run the sample through an at-home test kit.