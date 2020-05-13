ORNL, UT Engineers making face shields

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The University of Tennessee College of Engineering is teaming up with ORNL to print and assemble face shields for those on the front lines.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs got a chance to see them in action and posted a video on Facebook Tuesday morning.

We’re told they’re using 3D printers to design the headbands and using lasers to cut plastic shields before assembling the parts for distribution; the UT engineers and ORNL are also working to manufacture advanced materials to go in medical-grade N-95 masks.

An academic support specialist tells WATE 6 On Your Side it’s humbling to know someone on the front lines will be protected because of their work.

