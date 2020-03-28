Patient dies, 23 others hospitalized after Gallatin nursing home evacuated

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — One patient has died after a Gallatin nursing home was evacuated amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, according to Sumner Regional Medical Center.
Patients were removed from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing Friday night, one day after the nursing home revealed at least one patient had tested positive for the virus.
Sumner Regional Medical Center announced Saturday morning on Facebook, “we have accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.”
The hospital added, “23 patients have been admitted and are currently in isolation at Sumner Regional Medical Center. One patient is now deceased.”
“We have accepted a total of 24 patients from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. 23 patients have been admitted and are currently in isolation at Sumner Regional Medical Center. One patient is now deceased. Our hearts are with the residents and their families and all of those mourning loved ones during this difficult time. We stand ready and will continue serving our patients and community through this crisis.”Sumner Regional Medical Center
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 58 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Sumner County, as of the state’s Friday afternoon update.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Update: Tennessee Department of Health says there are 957 COVID-19 cases in state
- Coronavirus Timeline: Knox County Health Department reports 8 suicides in last 48 hours; state COVID-19 cases over 1,200
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Lee recommends schools remain closed through April 24
- Stimulus Check Calculator: How much money will you get?
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Sevier Co. mayors ask visitors to ‘stay at home’
- Patients evacuated from Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing
- ‘I’ve never felt like this ever’: Iowa man shares his experience with coronavirus
- Handling mail amid coronavirus: Low risk but wash your hands
- States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
- Nervous about coronavirus exposure, some moms considering home birth
- Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging
- Walt Disney World, Disneyland ‘closed until further notice’ due to coronavirus
- Future service dog comforts medical staff at Denver hospital, becomes social media favorite
- Coronavirus: It’s spring allergy season in East Tennessee, what to know
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – March 27, 2020