First case of coronavirus confirmed in Knox County
Pellissippi State Community College extends spring break, offers online classes amid coronavirus concerns

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Officials with Pellissippi State Community College said Thursday evening that the college will extend spring break and offer online classes due to coronavirus concerns.

Spring break for students will be extended through March 29. Online classes will be offered March 30 – April 12.

