Pellissippi State employee at Hardin Valley Campus tests positive for coronavirus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An employee of Pellissippi State Community College has tested positive for COVID-19.
The community college announced the news Thursday.
The announcement says the employee was on the Hardin Valley Campus June 26 and was not showing any symptoms.
“The employee was on the second floor of the Goins Administration Building and in the Facilities reception area,” the school said on Facebook.
The college has been in consult with the Knox County Health Department and is following the recommendations they have been given. The area has been blocked off for cleaning and Pellissippi State has notified all people who were in extended contact with the employee.
“The Health Department has deemed this a low-risk exposure,” the community college says. “The employee wore a mask and practiced social distancing while on campus. Because the virus only lives seven days on surfaces and the areas the employee visited will be cleaned, the Hardin Valley Campus will reopen to the limited number of employees and students who have appointments on Monday, July 6, as scheduled.”
