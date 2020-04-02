Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills

LOS ANGELES (NEXSTAR) – Southern California officers searching a stolen SUV found 192 rolls of toilet paper, according to a Beverly Hills Police Dept. social media post Tuesday.
The coronavirus pandemic has prompted panic-buyers to empty shelves of bathroom tissue nationwide.
It’s not yet clear if the toilet paper, which appears to have been made by Imperial – a company that supplies office buildings and other large facilities – was stolen or not. Police arrested the driver on unrelated charges, an official told the Los Angeles Times.
“Gives ‘They saw me rollin’ … ‘ a new meaning,” Beverly Hills police joked on Twitter.
Toilet paper has been in such high demand that municipalities across the country have had to warn people not to use substitutes like “flushable” wipes that can clog pipes, or even shredded T-shirts.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: March 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 1,537 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths in state, Department of Health reports
- US warship captain seeks crew isolation as virus spreads
- Coronavirus: Sevier County now offering COVID-19 testing
- Coronavirus: New drive-thru testing site open in Greene County
- Lee: More information to be released on COVID-19 deaths
- Tracking Coronavirus: Masks — who needs them, who doesn’t
- Knox County Health Department issues new guidelines for food trucks
- TN National Guard nurses step in amid COVID-19 outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- Coronavirus: Knoxville driver takes safety precautions amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Should you wear mask in public if not sick with coronavirus?
- Holyoke community left with more questions than answers in death of 13 veterans at Soldiers’ Home
- VIDEO: Husband sings through Bay Minette nursing home window to his 83-year-old wife