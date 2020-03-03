President Trump donates quarterly salary to help fight coronavirus

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — President Donald Trump donated his quarterly salary to help “confront, contain, and combat the coronavirus.”
Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham tweeted a photo of a check written out by Trump to the Health and Human Services for $100,000.
> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS (opens in a new tab)”>>> TRACK THE CORONAVIRUS
LATEST STORIES:
- Setting smart goals with Samantha Lane with Origami Day
- Keeping Tennessee State Park clean with the Annual Weed Wrangle
- TN Tech classes canceled after tornadoes
- Disney songs come to life in a Wordplayers Musical Review
- WATE 6 On Your Side’s Blake Stevens joins us with a preview of Super Tuesday Coverage