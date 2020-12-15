Proposal to shift Knox County Board of Health’s power gains traction at county commission work session

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – One Knox County commissioner’s proposal to transfer the Board of Health’s power solely to the Health Department’s Dr. Martha Buchanan gained traction Monday night.

Knox County Commission held its work session virtually.

During the meeting, commissioners gave the green light to continue discussions about moving the Board of Health to an advisory role.

The proposal was requested by Commissioner Kyle Ward.

“It’s keeping the current health board that we have, with the current members that we have, and making them basically into an advisory board, instead of a board that can set mandates and policies,” Ward said.

Under the proposed ordinance change, the policy-making power would shift into the hands of the health department, specifically its health officer Dr. Buchanan.

Discussion about whether to do that was a key topic during Commission’s work session.

“I will wear my mask. I will do my 6 feet apart. I will do everything that I can. But it’s time, I’m sorry. This unelected board has made Knox County citizens criminals,” said Commissioner Carson Dailey.

“If we do leave it up to one person, we are only leaving it up to one person, we don’t necessarily have the perspectives of various members of the medical profession,” said Commissioner Courtney Durrett.

Commission voted 8-3 to move forward with no recommendation to next week’s meeting. Commissioners will take up the proposed ordinance change at their Monday, December 21 meeting.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter