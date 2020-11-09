QuestCap Inc. to open COVID-19 testing site in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) — One agency helping in the fight against COVID-19 is coming to Knoxville.

QuestCap Inc. confirmed with WATE 6 On Your Side Saturday evening that a COVID-19 testing site is coming to Knoxville.

That will be located at Simons Mall, West Town Mall at 7600 Kingston Pike.

There’s no word on when the site will open at this time, according to officials.

Appointments will be accepted through an online portal.

According to testbeforeyougo.com, tests will cost either $59 for an antibodies rapid blood test or $179 for a nasal swab. Health insurance will also be accepted.

QuestCap Inc. posted the following about the centers on their website:

CLIA certified lab Alcala Labs is creating pop-up testing centres across the US to ensure people get tested in a safe and efficient manner.

You can learn more about the company HERE.

