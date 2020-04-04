Closings
Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests

Coronavirus

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: @reinventeddelaware on Instagram

MOULTON, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama-based linen company Red Land Cotton has announced they will be making masks for UAB while also taking requests on a national level.

In an email sent to CBS 42, Red Land Cotton has partnered up with wedding dress designer Heidi Elnora to take on requests from across the country.

Elnora said in an Instagram post that she’ll be handling all masks requests for the state of Alabama, whereas Red Land Cotton will be handling all requests outside of the state. There have already been 16,000 requests for masks in Alabama alone.

View this post on Instagram

With over 16,000 mask request as of 04.02.20, my team, along with our amazing volunteers, and our good friends at @redlandcotton , are working around the clock to fulfill each and every ordered as quickly as we can. It has been exactly 12 days since I first made my announcement and we haven’t stopped working since. Remember our mask are FREE and we are volunteer based. Your prayers matter. Your donations matter. You sharing matters. ••• It is a process to just get one mask made. However, we have a very strong leadership team and system in place. In a time that feels scary and somewhat chaotic, we have found a sense of peace and purpose through masking mask to serve those who need them the most. I wish you could see their faces as we hand them their masks. Tears rolling down their exhausted eyes. It’s so humbling to know that what you are doing is making a difference. Our impact maybe small but I am extremely PROUD to be surrounded by a community of people who have a servants heart and truly love mankind. ••• We are still accepting donations for supplies and to help cover shipping cost to those outside of Birmingham metro. To support, please go to http://www.heidielnoraatelier.com/community. Thank you all so much. We are ALL IN THIS TOGETHER. More updates to come! XO-Heidi

A post shared by Heidi Elnora (@heidielnora) on

The masks are free, but Elnora says that they are accepting donations for supplies and anything to help cover the cost of shipping for out-of-state requests.

For information on how to request a mask or how to help with supplies or shipping costs, click here.

