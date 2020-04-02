Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James giving dresses to teachers as a thank you

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/WCMH)– Native Nashvillian Reese Witherspoon’s clothing shop Draper James is giving teachers a free dress as a way to say thank you, the brand announced Thursday on social media.
The company made the announcement on Instagram:
Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress.
The southern clothing line was founded in 2015 and named for Witherspoon’s grandparents. Its flagship store in 12South is currently closed.
If you’re a teacher CLICK HERE to apply before Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Police find 192 rolls of toilet paper stashed in stolen SUV in Beverly Hills
- Coronavirus: Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers mobilized to combat COVID-19
- Apply here: How to spend $2.2 trillion — and rescue economy
- Coronavirus in Knox: Nurse says lack of COVID-19 precautions prompted her to quit
- ‘It’s a whole mess of confusion’: Local service industry workers laid off talk coronavirus impacts
- ‘Coronavirus: Facts Not Fear’ evening update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus: Mayor Kincannon on recent emergency executive order: ‘We’re doing it to save lives’
- Meals distributed to students during coronavirus pandemic
- ‘Phase 4’: Lawmakers prepare for next coronavirus relief, economic stimulus package
- Newborn baby in Connecticut dies from COVID-19 complications
- Coronavirus in Knoxville: Bringing the zoo to you
- Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 1, 2020
- Coronavirus in Knox: Maintenance underway at Tennessee Theatre