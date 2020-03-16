Regal to close all theaters amid coronavirus outbreak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Regal has announced a closure of all theater locations starting Tuesday, March 17 as a precaution to the coronavirus outbreak.
They also say that all theaters will remains closed until further notice.
“Any time, at any Regal, it’s our goal to provide a safe and healthy environment for our employees and guests,” stated Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld CEO. “At this time, we have made the difficult decision to close our theatres. We value our movie-loving customers and have no doubt we will be serving them again as soon as possible with a full slate of Hollywood blockbusters.”Regal
Regal says they will continue to update the status of all of their theaters on their mobile app and online at REGmovies.com.
