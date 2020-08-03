Report: Tennessee COVID hospital stays up outside big metros

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WKRN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Most of Tennessee’s new reported COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are now outside of the Nashville and Memphis metro areas, according to a report released Monday.

The Vanderbilt University report says Tennessee’s outbreak began concentrated in large urban areas but has moved into more rural communities with fewer health care resources.

“Understanding this shift is critical for targeting resources and preparing to address increasing needs for services and effects on rural health care systems,” the report says. “As a largely rural state, Tennessee stands to be among the states most affected by this shift.”

The report says that there are high overall numbers of new reported cases, so it doesn’t necessarily mean large metros are seeing fewer cases than earlier in the pandemic.

Researchers wrote that cases and hospitalizations appear to be stable in large urban areas, while many small metro areas continue to see growth.

Additionally, the report says new cases and hospitalizations are stable in areas with increased mask usage, while areas without mask orders have seen increases. Other strategies could also be contributing, the report says.

“While these data do not establish a causal relationship, they are consistent with other research about the efficacy of masks at reducing transmission of COVID-19,” it says.

(MOBILE USERS: See map of COVID-19 by county.)

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter