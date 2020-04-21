Restaurant owners prepare for the return of dine-in patrons

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced on Monday Tennessee’s stay at home order will expire on April 30th.

The state gave the first clearance needed for operations to return to business, though the green light, not fully lit for Knox County.

The Chief Operating Officer at Copper Cellar Corp told WATE 6 On Your Side they still await clearance from local jurisdiction before they’re permitted to reopen the dining room, particularly the Knox County Health Department.

“They’re the ones who will decide when we open, how we open and what distancing, etc.,” Bart Fricks said. “So we’ll be waiting in their direction. My understanding is that it’ll come out at the end of the month.”



While waiting for the green light, area restaurant owners have begun making preparations for the return of dine-in patrons.

“We are going to put all of our people, before we open, through another sanitation course I think that will be expected from the public and ourselves to make sure we’re cleaning things properly, sanitizing things properly,” Fricks said.

The expectation is that area restaurants will open at fifty percent capacity and will continue to work toward full capacity in the weeks that follow, barring another COVID-19 outbreak.

Area restaurant owners also expect to continue to enforce social distancing guidelines, something Pizza Hoss owner Justin Holmes said patrons have already been doing on their own.



“It starts with spreading out tables, having signs posted everywhere. I think everyone is used to it,” Justin Holmes said. “People are very good about it, they’re very conscious of it, they don’t need to be reminded.”



While both Copper Cellar Restaurants and Pizza Hoss have continued to serve customers during the Stay-At-Home order through curbside pick-up and carryout options, the return of dine-in patrons will be something that both restaurants are eagerly awaiting.

“I almost get a little teary-eyed just thinking about it,” Holmes said. “I mean that’s the part of the business that I love the most, just being able to interact with the customers and take care of them.”

Barring clearance from the Knox County Health Department dine-in options could return for patrons as early as May 1st.