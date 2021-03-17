Roane County Executive says local mask mandate set to expire

KINGSTON, Tenn. (WATE) – Roane County Executive Ron Woody said the local mask mandate will soon expire.

Woody provided an update on vaccine availability in the state through the state’s website and local restrictions in a Facebook video Tuesday. He said the county mask mandate originally implemented in November will expire at the end of March.

“It is good to report our mask mandate expires at the end of March. That said, we’ll still probably have one in effect at the courthouse since we are regulated by the Tennessee Supreme Court.” Roane County Executive Ron Woody

Woody added that Roane County has not had a COVID-19 related death in 20 days.