Senator Alexander: U.S. needs to listen to Dr. Fauci

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 05: U.S. President Donald Trump and Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, hold a press briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on April 5, 2020 in Washington, DC. On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a recommendation that all Americans should wear masks or cloth face coverings in public settings. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday came to the defense of top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci was appointed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force earlier this year. He’s advised multiple presidents on HIV/AIDS, and many other global health issues.

President Donald Trump pivoted from featuring the doctor at his White House briefings to tweeting about him.

…P.S. Tony should stop wearing the Washington Nationals’ Mask for two reasons. Number one, it is not up to the high standards that he should be exposing. Number two, it keeps reminding me that Tony threw out perhaps the worst first pitch in the history of Baseball! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2020

On Monday, Sen. Alexander released a statement:

“Dr. Fauci is one of our country’s most distinguished public servants. He has served six presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, and it would be safer to go back to school and back to work and out to eat.”

