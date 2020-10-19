Senator Alexander: U.S. needs to listen to Dr. Fauci

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Senator Lamar Alexander on Monday came to the defense of top U.S. health official Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Dr. Fauci was appointed to the White House Coronavirus Task Force earlier this year. He’s advised multiple presidents on HIV/AIDS, and many other global health issues.

President Donald Trump pivoted from featuring the doctor at his White House briefings to tweeting about him.

On Monday, Sen. Alexander released a statement:

“Dr. Fauci is one of our country’s most distinguished public servants. He has served six presidents, starting with Ronald Reagan. If more Americans paid attention to his advice, we’d have fewer cases of COVID-19, and it would be safer to go back to school and back to work and out to eat.”

