Breaking News
Coronavirus Outbreak: Tennessee touts testing as COVID-19 cases hit 9,918

Servers back to work, customers back to eating at local Morristown restaurant

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Some restaurants are opening dining rooms again after local governments have given the green light – with some guidelines on operations changes in place.

In Morristown, the popular Hillbilly’s Cabin Restaurant and Catering was at 50% seating capacity by 12:30 p.m. on Monday, which is the maximum allowed under state rules issued by Governor Bill Lee’s office.

Last month, the popular restaurant had switched to take-out only to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

PREVIOUS STORY: Morristown restaurant adapts to change amid coronavirus pandemic

Knoxville and Knox County leaders announced their plans for reopening restaurants and other businesses Monday, but for 89 counties in Tennessee without their own health departments, onsite dining is allowed starting Monday.

For customers and staff, reopening means seeing friends again, and a paycheck.

“This is the first day they’re opened. We are glad to support our local restaurant. Most of the major chains aren’t opened until next week.”

Mark Edwards – Restaurant customer

“I’m excited to be back and see all my customers, serve them some food and let them get out. We’re doing everything at a safe distance, using our gloves and our masks.”

Crystal Cline – Server

Management says to-go service, which started just last month, will continue at the restaurant.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter