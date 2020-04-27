Servers back to work, customers back to eating at local Morristown restaurant

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — Some restaurants are opening dining rooms again after local governments have given the green light – with some guidelines on operations changes in place.

In Morristown, the popular Hillbilly’s Cabin Restaurant and Catering was at 50% seating capacity by 12:30 p.m. on Monday, which is the maximum allowed under state rules issued by Governor Bill Lee’s office.

Last month, the popular restaurant had switched to take-out only to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

PREVIOUS STORY: Morristown restaurant adapts to change amid coronavirus pandemic

Knoxville and Knox County leaders announced their plans for reopening restaurants and other businesses Monday, but for 89 counties in Tennessee without their own health departments, onsite dining is allowed starting Monday.

For customers and staff, reopening means seeing friends again, and a paycheck.

“This is the first day they’re opened. We are glad to support our local restaurant. Most of the major chains aren’t opened until next week.” Mark Edwards – Restaurant customer

“I’m excited to be back and see all my customers, serve them some food and let them get out. We’re doing everything at a safe distance, using our gloves and our masks.” Crystal Cline – Server

Management says to-go service, which started just last month, will continue at the restaurant.

