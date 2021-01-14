Sevier Co. family shares COVID-19 battle as COVID deaths rise to triple digits

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Sevier County just reached a grim milestone with the death toll now in the triple digits when it comes to COVID-19 numbers.

The State Health Department is now reporting 103 deaths on Thursday, up four from Wednesday. The active case count is just below one thousand in Sevier County with 989 cases. There have been more than 10,000 in the county since March.

The pandemic seems to be hitting the region hard and in some cases, it’s impacting entire families.

One Sevier County family is sharing their COVID-19 experience as a warning to others.

All four members of the Gibson family experienced COVID-19 after attending a church event.

One family member had a near-death experience with the virus but the Gibsons said it was faith that kept them going.

“My husband had gone to church and shook hands with our pastor and probably a few others and ended up getting it along with several others at the church,” said Carole Gibson, a Sevier County Resident. “He had it first, I got it next, my son got it next, and my daughter got it after that.”

Both Carole’s husband and son, Brandon, were hospitalized for COVID-19.

Brandon was only given a 25% chance to live.

“The doctors called me in just a few days after that,” explained Carole, “Told me that I needed to tell him my goodbyes.”

Brandon spent the past three months in critical care and rehabilitation as his family prayed for his healing.

“This is real life,” said Gibson. “It’s not fun. When you’re looking at a loved one and you’re thinking your not see them alive ever again, that’s very, very hard.”

Sevier County case numbers are over 10,000.

Mayor Larry Waters said they’re doing all they can to slow down the amount of cases, “We have the mandate in place, we have reader boards throughout the county that constantly urge our citizens and visitors to follow the mandate.”

The Gibsons are now doing their part to keep others safe.

“We don’t go anywhere that we don’t absolutely have to go,” said Carole Gibson.

On Thursday, after three months in the hospital, Brandon was finally able to come home.

“You know, this could wipe my family out,” said Carole. “That was my though. That I was going to lose it all.”

The Gibson family’s prayers answered and a message they now want to share with others.

“Don’t take unnecessary chances,” said Gibson. “Your life is worth more than anything else out there that you could be doing.”

Sevier County’s mask mandate is in effect until February 27th.

Brandon himself did not want to speak on camera but did tell WATE Six on Your Side that the biggest thing he wants other people to know is just how severe this virus can be.