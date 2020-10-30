Sevier County extends mask mandate through November 30

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) -- According to the University of Tennessee on Friday, there are 72 active cases of COVID-19 on campus, 324 students and staff are in self-isolation. Over 46% of those self-isolating are doing so due to close-contact with a positive case.

Earlier in the semester, UT officials worried the low number of COVID-19 cases being reported were because of students intentionally not getting tested. Chancellor Donde Plowman shed some light on the issue, saying that in fact there is a high participation in community testing; therefore, university officials can now have confidence in the numbers showing a low positivity rate.