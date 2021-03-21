Sevier County family shares story of getting COVID-19 vaccine

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The coronavirus pandemic has changed countless of lives across the country.

But the vaccine has brought hope back to some in East Tennessee. That includes a Sevier County mother and her son who received their first doses this week.

Jvonne Hubbard has an autoimmune disease, and her son, Monte, was born with cerebral palsy.

The family said contracting the virus would be potentially fatal for either of them.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the mother and son have done everything the experts said to do; wear a mask, self-isolating and other measures.

On Monday, both received their first dose of the vaccine.