Sevier County mayor speaks after large spike in COVID-19 cases

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — After a large spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Sevier County, Mayor Larry Waters shares how the county plans to address the influx of cases.

A normal number for Sevier County is about three-to-four new cases per week. On Monday, 19 new cases were reported.

The regional health department said in a statement:

We expected to see a slight rise in cases in Tennessee as more businesses reopened and more individuals left their homes more frequently. Thus far, the rise is manageable and the rate of transmission and positivity rate have been relatively stable. It’s too early to know if these represent a significant, sustained pattern, and we continue to watch the data closely to make the best decisions to maintain the health and well-being of Tennesseans.

Corie Gouge, East Tennessee Regional Health Department spokesperson

Since Sevier County takes directions from the state, Mayor Waters says right now, nothing will change.

Waters is urging residents — especially the most vulnerable– to continue to take extra caution.

“What we have done is just continue to urge our citizens and our businesses to follow CDC guidelines and state guidelines operating their business and our citizens to continue to follow those guidelines personally. So we are making a special effort to do that and hopefully this is a one day spike,” Waters said.

It is unclear what caused the spike, but officials say they are working with the state and will continue to monitor the situation. As of Tuesday, June 9, the total number of cases in Sevier County stands at 158.

 

