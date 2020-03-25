Sevierville Chamber cancels Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass in midst of coronavirus pandemic

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The city Chamber of Commerce is canceling this year’s Bloomin’ BBQ & Bluegrass Festival.

Chamber CEO Brenda McCroskey said the decision was a difficult one to make. The popular barbecue festival brings people from across the country to Sevier County for food, music and fun, but the coronavirus pandemic is not to be ignored.

“An event this size has a lot of moving parts,” McCroskey said. “We had to make a decision sooner rather than later. With so much uncertainty regarding when we will be able to hold large-scale events again, we decided the prudent thing to do was cancel the event for 2020 and move as much of it as possible to next year.”

The chamber and event organizers are working to move as much of this year’s planned events to next year’s date, May 14-15, 2021. Country music band Shenandoah has already agreed to perform next year. The band was set to headline the event this year.

“We appreciate the support of our board, sponsors, the City of Sevierville, vendors, entertainers, competitors, eventgoers and everyone who comes together to make this a great event every year,” McCroskey said. “We believe that 2021 will be a fantastic year for our community, and we look forward to enjoying a great … festival with everyone.”