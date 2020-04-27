Breaking News
Coronavirus Outbreak: Tennessee touts testing as COVID-19 cases hit 9,918

Sevierville restaurants delay dine-in options

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As part of Governor Bill Lee’s pledge to “reopen the state responsibly,” some restaurants across the state are now able to start serving to dine in-customers again including those in Sevier County. But, several restaurants across Sevierville like Nino’s Pizzeria are opting to delay the reopening of dining rooms until it the federally recommended date.

“We have been following the CDC guidelines since the beginning of this and following some of the local decisions,” Nino’s Pizzeria owner Jerry Maltese said. “We decided if we follow the federal part of this it would keep us in that much better shape.”

While Nino’s Pizzeria has been available for takeout throughout the pandemic, other restaurants like Graze Burgers have not, the burger joint opted to close its doors while navigating the pandemic. With the state permitting dine-in options again beginning Monday, April 27, Graze Burgers has opted to use that date as a benchmark to slowly reopening their business beginning with carry-out and transitioning to dine-in in the coming weeks.

“We’re going to see what some of the other restaurants do,” Graze Burgers manager Bruce Swab explained. “If they have some success or if they have some problems with it. And also the case reports too if it looks like things are spiking we’ll probably get a little tighter.”

In addition to operating at half-capacity, restaurants that are opening dining rooms are required to adhere to additional guidelines as mandated by the state government.

The state requires restaurants to have additional hand sanitation stations and also mandates the use of gloves and maks for all employees.

Acquiring some of these items has proved to be a tough task due to the high demand caused by the pandemic.

“Some of the essentials are harder to find,” Swab said. “We have to go through several different vendors just between gloves, masks, and to-go boxes.”

With dine-in eating the first sense of normalcy many people are getting to experience since mid-March, Maltese expects a high volume of customers come the May 1 opening.

To prevent large crowds of people from gathering, Maltese has decided Nino’s will operate as reservation only as they begin the transition back to normalcy.

“People are going to be like woo we’re free so they’re going to swarm everything,” Maltese said. “What we want to do is we want to control them before they get to the front door so that kind of keeps things going smoothly.”

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:


Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee sees biggest one-day jump in coronavirus cases"

Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Poison Center reports spike in calls amid Coronavirus pandemic"

Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity

Thumbnail for the video titled "Some restaurants prepare to open at half capacity"

Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee This Week: Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters talks about reopening economy"

Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protests in Knoxville over rent evictions"

Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself"

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds protest Wisconsin restrictions: "The biggest concern is that the solution is going to be more harmful than the virus itself""

Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump touts virus successes in 21 minute briefing"

FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL MEETING; University of Tennessee Board of Trustees discuss coronavirus impacts and responses"

One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop

Thumbnail for the video titled "One good thing: accordion brings cheer from stoop"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter