Sevierville to resume water service disconnections for non-payment

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Sevierville said Monday they resume shutting off water service for non-payments in August.

City of Sevierville will resume water service non-pay disconnections and reconnection fees on August 1, 2020, officials confirmed Monday.

Unless prior arrangements have been made, past due balances must be paid before the end of the business day on Friday, July 31st to avoid disconnection.

Many utility companies across the country began suspending disconnections from non-payment in mid-March due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.