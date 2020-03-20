Shredded T-shirts used as toilet paper back up California city sewer

REDDING, Calif. (Nexstar Media Wire) – A Northern California city is asking residents not to use T-shirts as toilet paper as panicked customers exhaust toilet paper aisles nationwide in response to the coronavirus.
“COR Wastewater Management responded to a sewer backup from shredded t-shirts being used in place of toilet paper,” the City of Redding tweeted Thursday. “Remember, if you use anything other than toilet paper, Bag it. Don’t flush it.”
Wastewater management employees worked Wednesday night to clear the strips of T-shirt behind the clog at a lift station, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.
Officials warned that just because something will flush, it doesn’t mean it will pass through the system. Paper towels, tissues, napkins, rags and disposable wipes, even those that advertise as being “flushable,” can damage and clog lines, sending sewage back up into peoples’ homes.
For anyone forced to use something other than toilet paper, the city has one request: “bag it.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: East Tennessee companies, tourist attractions continue to suspend operations
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: How school systems are responding after Gov. Lee urges closures
- CDC map shows locations of coronavirus cases in the U.S.
- Washington hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields
- CHART: Tennessee confirmed coronavirus cases by day
- Italy’s virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden
- Lyft looking to add food, medical supply delivery options
- Kohlâ€™s closing all stores in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms
- Alabama closes all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic
- TV med shows donate masks, Cannes delayed amid coronavirus
- Coronavirus extends across West, Californians must stay home
- Tennessee lawmakers pass budget, recess amid virus outbreak
- Burger King, Cheesecake Factory offering promotions amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Willie Nelson and friends are the latest to offer free, online concerts