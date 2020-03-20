Closings
There are currently 50 active closings. Click for more details.

Shredded T-shirts used as toilet paper back up California city sewer

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

REDDING, Calif. (Nexstar Media Wire) – A Northern California city is asking residents not to use T-shirts as toilet paper as panicked customers exhaust toilet paper aisles nationwide in response to the coronavirus.

“COR Wastewater Management responded to a sewer backup from shredded t-shirts being used in place of toilet paper,” the City of Redding tweeted Thursday. “Remember, if you use anything other than toilet paper, Bag it. Don’t flush it.”

Wastewater management employees worked Wednesday night to clear the strips of T-shirt behind the clog at a lift station, according to the Redding Record Searchlight.

Officials warned that just because something will flush, it doesn’t mean it will pass through the system. Paper towels, tissues, napkins, rags and disposable wipes, even those that advertise as being “flushable,” can damage and clog lines, sending sewage back up into peoples’ homes.

For anyone forced to use something other than toilet paper, the city has one request: “bag it.”

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hospital battling coronavirus is using office supplies to make face shields"

Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Clayton Homes says headquarters worker tests positive for COVID-19"

Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kohl's closes store nationwide amid pandemic"

Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden

Thumbnail for the video titled "Italy's virus epicenter grapples with huge toll, some hidden"

Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alabama to close all public beaches due to COVID-19 pandemic"

Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump urges states to do more as hospitals sound alarms"

Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee relaxes REAL ID license deadlines amid coronavirus pandemic"

The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Business Buzz: Domino's looking to hire 10K nationwide"

What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "What's next for businesses, service industry workers during pandemic"

Teaming up to take on COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teaming up to take on COVID-19"

COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 case at Clayton Homes"

Sevier County's COVID-19 response

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sevier County's COVID-19 response"

D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "D.C. Pulse: Lawmakers pushing to work from home"

KPD practices social distancing

Thumbnail for the video titled "KPD practices social distancing"

Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis

Thumbnail for the video titled "Distillery switches to hand sanitizer amid coronavirus crisis"

Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted

Thumbnail for the video titled "Final public mass celebration until COVID-19 restrictions lifted"

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee outlines the steps the state is taking to respond to the coronavrius pandemic"

National economic impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "National economic impact of COVID-19"

Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ober Gatlinburg suspending operations starting Monday"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter