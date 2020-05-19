Shuttered Jamestown hospital received $121,000 for COVID-19 relief

JAMESTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – An East Tennessee hospital that has been closed for nearly a year received over $100,000 as part of the CARES Act.

Jamestown Regional Medical Center received a $121,000 payment from the Health and Human Services Provider Relief Fund as part of the CARES Act, even though the center has been closed since last summer.

The hospital was given Coronavirus relief money even though it shuttered its doors last June before any COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the United States.

We have reached out to Jamestown’s owner, Rennova Health, to see what will be done with that money. They have yet to respond for comment.

 

