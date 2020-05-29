Some Knox County Public Library branches preparing to reopen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Eight of the 19 Knox County Public Library locations are preparing to reopen Friday.

We’re told the library locations will resume normal scheduling but public computers will be off limits for the time being. Overdue fees won’t be charged to library card holders for now, either.

Libraries reopening are:

Lawson McGhee Library, 500 W. Church Avenue

Burlington Branch Library, 4614 Asheville Highway

Carter Branch Library, 9036 Asheville Highway

Cedar Bluff Branch Library, 9045 Cross Park Drive

Farragut Branch Library, 417 Campbell Station Road

Fountain City Branch Library, 5300 Stanton Road

Powell Branch Library, 330 W. Emory Road

Howard Pinkston Branch Library, 7732 Martin Mill Pike.

Plans to reopen the remaining locations will be announced later.

According to library officials, each library has been fully sanitized and equipped with plexiglass sneeze shields at service counters. Available seating will be arranged for physical distancing guidelines. No public computers will be available, however, every location is equipped with WiFi. For returned materials, those will be isolated for 72 hours to ensure the safe handling of books, CDs, DVDs and other materials. Storytimes, other programs and meeting room use will be suspended until further notice.

