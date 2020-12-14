State announces COVID-19 self-testing kits will be available ahead of vaccine administration

TENNESSEE (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health announced its testing sites will offer COVID-19 self-testing kits to adults three days a week to allow its staff to move to vaccinate frontline healthcare workers and first responders.

TDH says that county health departments will continue to offer testing five days a week at no charge for anyone who wishes to be tested.

The COVID-19 self test kits will be offered to adults Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays starting on December 21.

Those tested with the new self tests will register and receive their results online.

TDH says, “The self-tests are not approved for use in children under age 18. Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.”

Test results may be available within 72 hours of arrival at the lab, depending on the volume of

tests the testing lab receives. Information will be provided to participants at testing locations on

what they can expect after being tested.

“We’re making this transition so our Department of Health staff can assist with administration of safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. “State-run health departments currently collect an average of only 16 percent of all COVID-19 tests statewide, and our change will not affect the wide availability of testing through private providers in Tennessee. While the arrival of vaccines is welcome, it is imperative that we not let up on basic best practices and continue to protect each other by wearing masks, practicing social distancing and staying home when sick.”

This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

A map of COVID-19 testing sites across the state is available at

www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

TDH county health departments will be closed and will not offer COVID-19 testing Dec. 24 – 25

and Dec. 31, 2020 – Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays.