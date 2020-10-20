State Department of Health launches new COVID-19 website

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health along with Tennessee’s Unified Command Group on Tuesday launched a new website to provide streamlined COVID-19 data, additional health information and updates.

“This new site will help Tennesseans quickly and easily find important information as they navigate decisions for themselves and their families. We are committed to acting in the most transparent manner possible and are continuously working to ensure we provide timely and relevant data.” Gov. Bill Lee

The site is designed to be friendly for desktop and mobile users and contains dashboards and daily reports with state and county-level information.

This includes:

Case counts

Hospitalizations

Tests conducted

The site also offers a screening tool for users to assess their risk of COVID-19 and practical tips on how to help slow the spread of COVID-19 within local communities.

A map is also provided for Tennesseans to find nearby testing sites.

“The new COVID-19 website supplements information that will remain available on the TDH agency page. TDH will continue to provide updated COVID-19 case counts at 2 p.m. Central Time (3 p.m. Eastern) daily.” Tennessee Department of Health statement

LATEST STORIES