Closings
There are currently 57 active closings. Click for more details.

State Dept. warns U.S. citizens not to travel abroad due to coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has upgraded its already dire warning to Americans against all international travel as the coronavirus outbreak spreads.

The State Department on Thursday issued a new alert urging Americans not to travel abroad under any circumstances and to return home if they are already abroad unless they plan to remain overseas.

“The Department of State advises U.S. citizens to avoid all international travel due to the global impact of COVID-19,” it said in the new advice. “In countries where commercial departure options remain available, U.S. citizens who live in the United States should arrange for immediate return to the United States, unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. U.S. citizens who live abroad should avoid all international travel.”

Until the upgrade, the department’s advice to U.S. citizens was to “reconsider” all international travel under what is known as a “level three” alert. The global “level four” warning was unprecedented as such alerts are generally reserved for specific countries embroiled in conflict, natural disasters or where Americans face specific risks.

However, the upgrade will likely have little practical effect because it is not mandatory and there are now limited transportation options for international travel. The only way to ban Americans from going abroad would be to invalidate the use of U.S. passports for such travel, a bar that is currently in place only for North Korea.

In addition, the main impact of State Department travel alerts is to cause insurance companies to increase premiums or cancel travel policies for group and individual tours, many of which had been scrapped even before the alert was raised to level three earlier this week.

The department has already advised Americans that many U.S. embassies and consulates abroad are operating with reduced staff and hours due to the COVID-19 outbreak and that services for Americans in need of assistance are limited.

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's coronavirus briefing on Wednesday"

U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "U.S. Census Bureau suspends field operations for 2 weeks to slow the spread of coronavirus"

Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Closures, cancellations due to coronavirus"

Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee reporting 98 cases of novel coronavirus"

PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "PRESS CONFERENCE: White House officials speak on novel coronavirus response 18 March 2020"

Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virus outbreak delays Census counting off-campus students"

ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show

Thumbnail for the video titled "ABC News to air daily coronavirus update show"

Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biltmore temporarily suspends some guest experiences"

Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump's economic rescue package could approach $1 trillion"

Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville Police taking precautions to avoid COVID-19 exposure"

Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answer parent questions about COVID-19 closure"

Food City changes hours

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food City changes hours"

Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Governor announces changes to unemployment trust fund"

KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD: New coronavirus case did not live in Knox County; person was tested in another state"

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response

Thumbnail for the video titled "FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee's Tuesday, March 17, update on coronavirus response"

United Way launching COVID-19 response fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "United Way launching COVID-19 response fund"

KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "KCHD recommends seniors stay out of the public if possible"

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin outlines financial steps the Trump administration is taking help the economy amid coronavirus"

President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump annoucnes tele-health expansion, rule changes"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter