State lawmakers say Gov. Lee will allow salons, barbershops to reopen May 6

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two Tennessee legislators said Wednesday that Gov. Bill Lee will allow salons, barbershops, beauticians and massage therapist businesses in nonmetro counties to reopen May 6.
State Rep. Jeremy Faison of Cocke County and state Sen. Ken Yager of Roane County announced the change on Twitter.
Faison said guidelines for these businesses will be released on Thursday, April 30.
The order issued by the governor seemed to indicate that salons, barbershops, beauticians and massage therapist businesses in smaller counties would have to stay closed until May 29.
This would apply to 89 of 95 Tennessee counties that do not have their own local health departments. Davidson, Hamilton, Knox, Madison, Shelby, and Sullivan counties will create their own dates and guidelines for close-contact businesses.
This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.
