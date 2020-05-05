Stores in West Town Mall slowly start to reopen

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As restrictions are slowly lifted, stores in West Town Mall are reopening each day, but not without some major changes.
Bliss, a popular boutique in the mall is one of the stores implementing several changes to keep their customers and employees safe. One of the modifications includes placing markers six feet apart on the floor to enforce social distancing.
“All of us employees are wearing masks at all times on the floor. Just trying to maintain distance, we’re wiping down any surface a customer touches with lysol, we’re wiping down credit card readers after every transaction, just doing everything we can to disinfect as much as we can and slow the spread,” said Nick Morrisey, Bliss store manager.
And as more stores in the mall begin to open, business picks up for everybody.
“The more options someone has to shop and the more time they can get out and walk around the mall and see what everyone has to offer, its going to continue to encourage people to come out and support business at west town. And we’re going to keep doing everything we can to maximize employee and customer safety,” Nick said.
