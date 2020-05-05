Breaking News
Coronavirus Tennessee: COVID-19 cases hit 13,624

Stores in West Town Mall slowly start to reopen

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — As restrictions are slowly lifted, stores in West Town Mall are reopening each day, but not without some major changes.

Bliss, a popular boutique in the mall is one of the stores implementing several changes to keep their customers and employees safe. One of the modifications includes placing markers six feet apart on the floor to enforce social distancing.

“All of us employees are wearing masks at all times on the floor. Just trying to maintain distance, we’re wiping down any surface a customer touches with lysol, we’re wiping down credit card readers after every transaction, just doing everything we can to disinfect as much as we can and slow the spread,” said Nick Morrisey, Bliss store manager.

And as more stores in the mall begin to open, business picks up for everybody.

“The more options someone has to shop and the more time they can get out and walk around the mall and see what everyone has to offer, its going to continue to encourage people to come out and support business at west town. And we’re going to keep doing everything we can to maximize employee and customer safety,” Nick said.

 

CORONAVIRUS NEWS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Bill Lee announces requirement for COVID-19 testing at all long-term care facilities in state"

Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Charity Menefee of the Knox County Health Department does a coronavirus briefing"

Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Roy Horn, of Siegfried & Roy, tests positive for coronavirus"

State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6

Thumbnail for the video titled "State Reps.: Salons, barbers will be able to open across state May 6"

Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sailors head back to aircraft carrier hit by virus outbreak"

The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1"

Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knoxville West Town Mall to open May 1"

Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Lee issues Executive Order No. 30"

Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gyms allowed to begin reopening Friday"

Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Businesses lighting Knoxville in blue to show support for front line workers"

Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away

Thumbnail for the video titled "Churches deciding on whether to hold in-person service right away"

Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Health Dept.: Business owners responsible for following COVID-19 guidelines"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sen. Amy Klobuchar describes husband's COVID-19 bout"

Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boris Johnson: We are beginning to turn the tide"

Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County and Knoxville unveil highlights of a phased-in COVID-19 economic reopening plan"

Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Concern in China over possible second wave of coronavirus"

IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work

Thumbnail for the video titled "IRS requesting thousands of employees return to work"

Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Smithfield Foods temporarily closing Illinois plant due to employees testing positive for COVID-19"

Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Miss Tennessee pageant competition postponed to August"

Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nations, US states each chart their own path on reopening"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter