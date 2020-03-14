Closings
Taco Bell prepares to operate as drive-thru, delivery-only restaurant as COVID-19 spreads

Coronavirus

UNITED STATES (WJW) — Taco Bell is preparing its chains with the resources to operate as drive-thru and delivery-only restaurants, if necessary, amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Taco Bell says their 7,200 managers are “well-trained” and “prepared” to handle these changes and operate with excellent customer service should they need to temporarily close their dining rooms.

Meanwhile, the chain has increased cleaning procedures and continues to maintain safe food preparation.

The restaurant is ensuring that no one who is sick works and will be paying employees who are required to stay at home, or who work at a restaurant that is closed, for their scheduled or regularly scheduled hours during their time away from work.

Taco Bell will be regularly revisiting their training and operating procedures and making adjustments as needed.

“We are going to redefine what it means to be a social brand during this coronavirus pandemic, while at the same time keeping our team members safe, and continuing to provide our fans with the delicious Taco Bell food they love,” Taco Bell CEO Mark King said in a press release. “Personal well-being, safe food preparation, restaurant cleanliness and illness policies are our top priorities and are best practices from our operators from around the globe.”

