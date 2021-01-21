TDH: 2 cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in Tennessee so far

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 in Tennessee – Continuing Coverage (WKRN Graphics)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health has announced two confirmed cases of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 in Tennessee, making the state one of more than 20 states in the country reporting COVID-19 cases caused by variants.

According to the Health Department, this is out of a total of seven specimens sent to the CDC for confirmation.

An earlier version of this article listed the confirmed number as five, but the state health department has since retracted that number.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Biden slams Trump for 'knowingly' lying on COVID

McEnany: Trump 'never lied' to the public on COVID

Trump bemoans virus restrictions in North Carolina

University of Tennessee relocating Massey Hall residents to make room for COVID-19 self-isolation cases

Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports 100 new cases, 157 new inactive cases

Knox County Health Dept. says plan in place for vaccine distribution

UT Chancellor: Some dodging COVID-19 precautions

Two Tennessee women participating in a COVID-19 vaccine study

Tennessee teachers asking for more safety measures

State launching COVID-19 schools dashboard

Knox County Health Dept.: Numbers reflect new timeframe for inactive cases

Clinton High School cancels next 2 weeks of games due to virus

UT chancellor: Fraternities trying to avoid COVID-19 precautions

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter