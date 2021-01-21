TDH: 2 cases of more contagious COVID-19 variant confirmed in Tennessee so far

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Department of Health has announced two confirmed cases of a more contagious strain of COVID-19 in Tennessee, making the state one of more than 20 states in the country reporting COVID-19 cases caused by variants.

According to the Health Department, this is out of a total of seven specimens sent to the CDC for confirmation.

An earlier version of this article listed the confirmed number as five, but the state health department has since retracted that number.

This is a developing story.