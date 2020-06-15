Coronavirus in Tennessee: TDH reports 31,160 COVID-19 cases for June 15

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Cases of the coronavirus in Tennessee were up to 31,160, the Tennessee Department of Health said Monday.
Deaths were also up from the weekend to 483, which is an increase of eight.
As of last week, the total number of COVID-19 cases will include both laboratory-confirmed cases and probable cases as defined in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveillance case definitions, according to a news release from the department.
Some 20,062 people have recovered from the virus.
There have been 2,106 people hospitalized and 629,769 have been tested.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings such as concerts, sporting events, protests and political rallies.
Tennessee’s county health departments continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge to anyone who wishes to be tested and there is a map of locations.
