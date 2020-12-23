Tennessee expects to receive 90K COVID-19 vaccines a week

(WJHL) – Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said on a conference call Tuesday she expects the state to receive about 90,000 vaccines a week, as soon as next week.
Piercey said 50,000 of these vaccines would be from Pfizer and 40,000 from Moderna.
“If that holds, and we don’t run into any unexpected issues, that will be about 360,000 doses per month,” Piercey said.
Piercey said this information will allow the state to begin planning mass vaccinations.
“The hospitals are doing a fabulous job at deploying it quickly and deploying it to the people who need it,” Piercey. “I can’t wait to get them more.”
Piercey said the state will begin vaccinating residents in Tennessee long-term care facilities starting on Monday.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: Total COVID-19 cases near 175K, deaths now stand at 2,097 in the state
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- Greene County mayor extends mask mandate through September 30
- Video and pictures of packed house party near KU campus spark concern as virus cases rise
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Two weeks into September, state has seen a 12.48% increase in COVID-19 cases and a 19.56% increase in deaths
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County reports smallest 1-day increase in new cases so far in September
- Oxford and AstraZeneca resume coronavirus vaccine trial
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Total COVID-19 cases reach 171,824 with 933 new cases reported Sunday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 204 as Knox County reports 121 new cases & no new deaths
- As Trump played down virus, health experts’ alarm grew
- Dakotas lead US in virus growth as both reject mask rules
- Tennessee Coronavirus: COVID-19 deaths hit 2,064 with 39 new ones reported Saturday
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Inactive cases rise by 229 as Knox County reports 189 new cases & 3 new deaths
- As restaurants, bars re-open amid coronavirus, CDC study urges caution
- Ohio college students test positive for coronavirus, throw party