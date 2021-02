LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Teachers in Loudon County were able to spend Saturday getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It was all part of a clinic held at the Loudon Municipal Park.

Loudon County is clearly very eager (and thrilled) to be getting their vaccine @6News pic.twitter.com/HwsKnIBarv — Molly Kennedy (@m_kennedy16) February 27, 2021

Teachers from Loudon County Schools were able to get vaccinated in the morning hours. Lenior City teachers followed behind getting vaccinated in the afternoon.

RELATED STORY: East Tennessee school districts bring vaccination clinics to teachers, staff